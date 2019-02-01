Weak EU economies add urgency to getting Brexit deal - Fox

Britain's Secretary of State for International Trade Liam Fox delivers a speech in central London, Britain February 1, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) - British Secretary of State for International Trade Liam Fox said on Friday he hoped that the European Union, facing a slowdown in the economies of some of its biggest members, will seek to settle Britain’s request for new Brexit terms as quickly as possible.

“Yesterday we saw that Italy is now officially in recession. We’ve seen the weakness in the German economy, in the French economy,” Fox said in a speech.

“This is not a good time to introduce further unnecessary instability into that European economy. This is why I hope the European Union will recognise that the best way forward for all of us is to get an agreement as quickly as possible.”