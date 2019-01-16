French banks prepared to cope with all Brexit scenarios - FBF

A pro-Brexit sign is seen outside the Houses of Parliament after the result was announced on Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal, in London, Britain, January 15, 2019. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

PARIS (Reuters) - French banks are prepared to cope with all Brexit scenarios to ensure services continue smoothly for clients, said the country’s FBF bank lobby group after the UK parliament rejected Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal.

The FBF added that European and national authorities had passed rules to ensure banks will adapt to Brexit.

French banks with a presence in the UK have already announced the relocation of some staff and services to Paris and other cities in the European Union.