Macron: France will not accept Brexit deal if not in long term interests

French President Emmanuel Macron looks on during a joint statement with Belgium's Prime Minister Alexander De Croo (not seen) after a meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, December 1, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/Pool

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday that France was paying particular attention to negotiations around trade conditions and fisheries in talks over a Brexit deal, adding that the country’s long term interests were at stake.

“France will not accept a Brexit deal that does not respect our long term interests,” Macron told a televised news conference with Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, after meeting him in Paris.

De Croo said the European Union and Britain were in “the last minutes of a football game” when it came to discussions over Brexit, adding that he considered it important to reach a deal but not at any cost.