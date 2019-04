Anti-Brexit protesters are seen outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, April 9, 2019. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS (Reuters) - A delay to Brexit of one year would be too long, a French presidency official said on Tuesday, adding that London should not be able to negotiate Britain’s future relationship with the European Union while inside the bloc.

“In the event of a long extension, one year would seem too long for us,” the official said.