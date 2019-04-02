Brexit
April 2, 2019 / 2:31 PM / Updated an hour ago

France's Macron says "no-deal" Brexit would be Britain's own making

French President Emmanuel Macron attends a joint statement with Irish Prime Minister (Taoiseach) Leo Varadkar at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, April 2, 2019. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron urged Britain on Tuesday to come up with a plan to break the Brexit deadlock before a summit in Brussels next week, or risk slipping automatically towards a disorderly exit from the European Union.

“If the United Kingdom is not capable, almost three years after the referendum, of coming forward with a solution that is supported by a majority, it will have effectively chosen a no-deal exit on its own,” Macron said.

Speaking ahead of talks with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, Macron said whether that alternative plan involved a snap election, a referendum or a customs union was for Britain to decide.

“It’s up to London to say it, and to say it now,” he said.

Reporting by Michel Rose; editing by Richard Lough

