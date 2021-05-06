UK PM Johnson says two navy vessels will remain off Jersey over fishing row

FILE PHOTO: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives at the G7 foreign ministers meeting in London, Britain May 5, 2021. Adrian Dennis/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday that two Royal Navy vessels would remain off the British Channel island of Jersey amid an escalating row with France over post-Brexit fishing rights, his office said.

The statement came during a call between Johnson and Jersey’s Chief Minister John Le Fondré and other senior figures on the island, a spokesperson for the prime minister said.

“The Prime Minister reiterated his unequivocal support for Jersey and confirmed that the two Royal Navy Offshore Patrol Vessels would remain in place to monitor the situation as a precautionary measure,” the spokesperson said.