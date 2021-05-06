French presidency: in our interest that Jersey situation does not worsen

FILE PHOTO: French President Emmanuel Macron attends a joint statement with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier (not seen) before a meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, April 26, 2021. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - France is keen that the situation does not worsen in the British Channel Island of Jersey, where French fishermen have staged a protest over post-Brexit restrictions, said an official from the French presidency on Thursday.

French trawler crews, angered by those post-Brexit limits on their access to British fishing grounds, had sailed in a flotilla to Jersey earlier on Thursday to register their protest.

The French presidency official added that France viewed the situation in Jersey as being calm, but also said Britain’s language on the matter had aggravated tensions.