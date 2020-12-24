French President Macron: European unity and strength paid off on Brexit deal

FILE PHOTO: French President Emmanuel Macron, tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), is seen on a screen as he attends by video conference a round table for the National Humanitarian Conference (NHC) at the Foreign Affairs Ministry in Paris, France, December 17, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/Pool/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron responded to the Brexit deal with the United Kingdom on Thursday, saying the united and firm position taken by Europe had paid off.

“The unity and strength of Europe paid off. The agreement with the United Kingdom is essential to protect our citizens, our fishermen, our producers. We will make sure that this is the case,” Macron said on Twitter.

“Europe is advancing and can look towards the future, in a united and sovereign manner, and with strength,” added Macron.