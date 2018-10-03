FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 3, 2018 / 6:46 AM / Updated an hour ago

A 'no-deal' Brexit better than a bad deal - French minister

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Not having any deal on Brexit would be better than a bad deal, French minister for European affairs Nathalie Loiseau said on Wednesday, adding she still hoped a deal could be reached with Britain regarding its exit from the European Union.

FILE PHOTO: Nathalie Loiseau, France's minister for European affairs, in the National Assembly in Paris, June 13, 2018. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

“No deal would be better than a bad deal,” Loiseau told Radio Classique station.

“A good deal is still possible, but time is running out,” she said.

Loiseau’s comments came with British Prime Minister Theresa May due to make a keynote speech to her Conservative Party on Wednesday, in which she is expected to say that Britain’s impending divorce from the EU is an opportunity that opens up a future full of promise.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Matthias Blamont

