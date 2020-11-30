Britain should 'really negotiate' to find Brexit deal, France says

FILE PHOTO: A flag is seen outside the Houses of Parliament near the statue of former Prime Minister Winston Churchill in London, Britain January 29, 2020. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

PARIS (Reuters) - Britain should clarify its positions and “really negotiate” to find a Brexit deal on its future relationship with the European Union, a French presidency official said on Monday, as both sides warned each other that time was running out.

“The priority is for the British to clarify their positions and really negotiate to find a deal,” the French official told Reuters. “The EU also has interests to fight for, those of a fair competition for its businesses and those of its fishermen.”

“The Union has made a clear and balanced offer for a future partnership with Britain. We will not accept a substandard deal which would not respect our own interests,” the official added.