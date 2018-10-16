France says Brexit deal possible, but preparation underway for no deal too

LUXEMBOURG (Reuters) - A deal on Brexit is still possible and remains the best scenario, but France is preparing all measures in case there is no deal, including border checks at the English Channel tunnel, the French minister for European Affairs said on Tuesday.

“We want a good deal and we think it is possible,” Nathalie Loiseau told reporters at a meeting of EU ministers in Luxembourg which will also discuss Brexit.

But she added France was also preparing for a failure of the Brexit talks and had already made legislative proposals to take all necessary measures in case of a no deal, including on border checks at the Channel tunnel and for British citizens in France and French citizens in Britain.