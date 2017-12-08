France says progress in Brexit talks shows common sense prevailing

PARIS (Reuters) - Common sense is prevailing in Brexit negotiations between Britain and the European Union, France’s foreign minister said on Friday, as he welcomed signs that talks were moving into a new phase after an initial breakthrough.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian attends a joint news conference with China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi (not pictured) at Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China November 24, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Lee

The European Commission said on Friday enough progress had been made in Brexit negotiations with Britain and that a second phase of discussions should begin, ending an impasse over the status of the Irish border.

“The work that has been done on negotiations ... is gradually leading us to common sense,” Jean-Yves Le Drian told France Inter radio. “We wanted the conditions for (Britain‘s) withdrawal to be clearly defined to be able to move into another phase. That’s what’s going to happen now, I hope.”