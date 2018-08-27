FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 27, 2018 / 6:03 PM / Updated 15 minutes ago

France says to prepare contingency plans in case of no-deal Brexit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe on Monday tasked his ministers to prepare contingency measures in case of a no-deal Brexit.

FILE PHOTO: French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe leaves after the weekly cabinet meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, August 3, 2018. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

France is keeping working on the basis that Britain will reach a deal with its European Union partners on its exit from the bloc but needs to be ready in case Britain left with no deal, Philippe’s office said in a statement.

Measures will include facilitating the stay of British citizens currently living in France and ensuring smooth border controls, the statement said.

Reporting by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Toby Chopra

