France sees no justification for new Brexit deadline extension

PARIS (Reuters) - France sees no grounds to extend Britain’s Oct. 31 deadline to leave the EU, Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Tuesday.

“At this stage, we consider that there is no justification for a new extension,” Le Drian told the French parliament.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is trying to pass a withdrawal agreement through parliament so that Britain can leave the EU on Oct. 31. He reluctantly sent a letter to the EU on Saturday to ask for an extension to the deadline, having been required to do so by lawmakers.

Reporting by Geert De Clercq and Marine Pennetier; Editing by Peter Graff

