France tells UK to make clear its Brexit intentions

PARIS (Reuters) - London still needs to make clear its next steps towards reaching a deal over the terms of its divorce with the European Union, France’s foreign ministry said on Tuesday after talks were held with Britain’s foreign secretary.

“It is now up to the British authorities to clarify their intentions,” the Quai d’Orsay said in a statement.

Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt told Sky News there was a “real hunger” for a deal after meeting his French counterpart, Jean-Yves Le Drian and European Affairs Minister Nathalie Loiseau.

Britain has just 45 days to reach an agreement or risk crashing out of the bloc.