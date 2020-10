FILE PHOTO: French Junior Minister for European Affairs Clement Beaune speaks during a news conference to present the government's economic recovery plan from the Covid-19 pandemic, in Paris, France September 3, 2020. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS (Reuters) - France wants a deal on Brexit but will not back a deal at any price, French European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune said on Monday.

“We want and we wish for a deal and this deal must include fishing. It (fishing) must not be addressed separately,” Beaune told a news conference.