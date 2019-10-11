France's Macron on possibility of Brexit deal: 'Let us wait for next few hours'

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron hinted on Friday that the “next few hours” could be crucial regarding the possibility of a breakthrough on a Brexit deal.

Asked by a Reuters reporter if there was a “glimmer of hope” regarding a Brexit agreement, Macron replied: “Let us wait for the next few hours.”

Major investment banks said on Friday they had become more optimistic on the prospects for a Brexit deal following an upbeat meeting between British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Irish counterpart Leo Varadkar. Macron is also due to meet German leader Angela Merkel on Sunday.