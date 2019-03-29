Voting for UK PM May's Brexit Withdrawal Agreement is 'surrender' - lawmaker Francois

EDINBURGH (Reuters) - Voting for Prime Minister Theresa May’s Withdrawal Agreement on Friday would be a surrender, pro-Brexit Conservative lawmaker Mark Francois said on Friday.

Asked by LBC radio if he could vote for May’s deal to ensure Britain leaves the EU, Francois said: “No. You can’t hold your nose when you are holding your hands up in the air and surrendering.”

“What (the Withdrawal Agreement) means is that we remain in the European Union.”