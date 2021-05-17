EU talks on N. Ireland not very productive but progress still possible - UK's Frost

Britain's chief Brexit negotiator David Frost arrives for talks at the UK Mission to the EU in Brussels, Belgium, December 21, 2020 REUTERS/Yves Herman

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s negotiations with the European Union on implementing post-Brexit trade rules are not hugely productive, but progress is still possible, British negotiator David Frost said on Monday.

“There’s a bit of momentum in that discussion - it’s not hugely productive, and we’ll have to see how far we can take it,” Frost said, adding that anything which undermined the peace deal in Northern Ireland was a problem.

“We have ... discussion with the EU that enables us to fix those sorts of difficulties. At the moment we aren’t quite, but I still hope that that might be possible in the next month or so.”