UK's relations with the EU have been problematic, says Frost

FILE PHOTO: Britain's chief Brexit negotiator David Frost arrives for talks at the UK Mission to the EU in Brussels, Belgium, December 21, 2020 REUTERS/Yves Herman

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s relations with the European Union have been problematic since it left the bloc’s orbit with disagreements over vaccines and a threat to bypass safeguards in Northern Ireland, Britain’s former Brexit negotiator David Frost said.

“It has been more bumpy to be honest in the last six weeks, I think it has been problematic and I hope we get over this,” Frost told a House of Lords committee on Tuesday.