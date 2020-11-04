Britain's Frost: Big differences remain in post-Brexit deal talks

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Chief negotiator David Frost walks outside Downing Street in London, Britain October 22, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Wide divergences between Britain and the European Union remain after the latest talks to find a trade deal, Britain’s chief negotiator David Frost said on Twitter on Wednesday.

“Progress made, but I agree with (EU negotiator)@MichelBarnier that wide divergences remain on some core issues,” Frost said. “We continue to work to find solutions that fully respect UK sovereignty.”