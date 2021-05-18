Differences make equivalence deal to ease N.Ireland trade difficult, says UK minister

FILE PHOTO: Britain's chief Brexit negotiator David Frost arrives for talks at the UK Mission to the EU in Brussels, Belgium, December 21, 2020 REUTERS/Yves Herman

LONDON (Reuters) - It is unlikely that Britain and the European Union will reach a so-called equivalence arrangement for food to ease trade between Britain and Northern Ireland, but London will keep trying, its minister for EU relations said on Tuesday.

“I think the discussions are not over, I think there is a pretty significant difference between the two conceptions that may in the end make it difficult to reach agreement but we keep trying,” David Frost told a parliamentary committee.