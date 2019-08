FILE PHOTO: Britain's Ambassador to the European Union Tim Barrow and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Europe adviser David Frost leave the European Commission headquarters after a meeting with officials in Brussels, Belgium, August 28, 2019. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Europe adviser brought no new ideas on the Irish border backstop to meetings in Brussels, a Guardian reporter cited a European Union diplomat as saying.

David Frost ruled out any technical extension to Brexit, according to the Guardian’s Jennifer Rankin.