Johnson's Europe adviser in Brussels to pass on PM's Brexit message - spokesman

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Europe adviser is in Brussels to pass on the British leader’s message that the country is leaving the European Union on Oct. 31 “whatever the circumstances”, a government spokesman said on Wednesday.

The spokesman said David Frost was having introductory meetings with key officials and to relay the prime minister’s message in person that “the UK is leaving the EU on Oct. 31 whatever the circumstances”.

“We will work energetically for a deal but the backstop must be abolished. If we are not able to reach an agreement then we will of course have to leave the EU without a deal,” the spokesman said.