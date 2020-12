Britain's chief Brexit negotiator David Frost leaves the UK Mission to the European Union in Brussels, Belgium, December 17, 2020. REUTERS/Francois Walschaerts

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s chief Brexit negotiator David Frost said on Thursday time was running out to conclude a free trade deal with the European Union, echoing a similar warning from Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

“The situation in our talks with the EU is very serious tonight. Progress seems blocked and time is running out,” Frost said on Twitter.