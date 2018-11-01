EU executive: financial services arrangement only to be discussed after Brexit divorce deal

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission denied on Thursday a report by the Times newspaper that Britain had secured agreement with the EU on financial services after Brexit, saying such a relationship would only be discussed after a divorce deal has been finalised.

The Times newspaper reported that a tentative deal had been reached on all aspects of a future partnership on services, as well as the exchange of data. bit.ly/2CPDxAV

“This story is not substantiated,” a Commission spokesman said.

“Negotiations on the Withdrawal Agreement are ongoing and there is a clear sequence. The future relationship will be negotiated after a deal on the Withdrawal Agreement is reached, taking account of the EU’s autonomy in the area of equivalence.”