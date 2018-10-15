UK will not be left in "limbo" after Brexit - May

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May said on Monday she had been clear in negotiations to leave the European Union that a future trading relationship had to be linked to a divorce deal to avoid Britain being left “in limbo”.

In parliament, May also told lawmakers an enhanced Canada-style deal supported by some eurosceptics in her Conservative Party was not on offer for the whole of the United Kingdom and that when Britain left the EU, it would be as a whole country.