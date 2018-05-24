Britain wants to continue in EU Galileo programme - May's spokeswoman

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain wants to continue fully participating in the European Union’s Galileo satellite navigation programme, a spokeswoman for Prime Minister Theresa May said on Thursday.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, May 23, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

“Our position remains that we want to continue as full participants of the programme. We held constructive discussions with the (European) Commission yesterday, but as you know we are ... pursuing an alternative,” she told reporters.

She also said May welcomed the ongoing recovery of Yulia Skripal and her father, Sergei.