FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Brexit
May 24, 2018 / 10:39 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Britain wants to continue in EU Galileo programme - May's spokeswoman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain wants to continue fully participating in the European Union’s Galileo satellite navigation programme, a spokeswoman for Prime Minister Theresa May said on Thursday.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, May 23, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

“Our position remains that we want to continue as full participants of the programme. We held constructive discussions with the (European) Commission yesterday, but as you know we are ... pursuing an alternative,” she told reporters.

She also said May welcomed the ongoing recovery of Yulia Skripal and her father, Sergei.

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Stephyen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.