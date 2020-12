FILE PHOTO: EU flag are placed on broken glass and British flag in this illustration picture taken January 31, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The odds of a Brexit deal being sealed this year jumped to 97% on Thursday, data from betting exchange Smarkets showed, up nearly 40 percentage points from a day earlier, when reports first emerged a deal was likely.

Punters on the exchange were betting a Brexit deal was only 59% likely on Wednesday and less than 50% likely at the start of the week.