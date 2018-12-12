UK will delay Brexit if May loses vote - justice minister

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Secretary of State for Justice David Gauke arrives in Downing Street, London, Britain, November 13, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain would need to delay its exit from the European Union if Prime Minister Theresa May loses a vote of confidence in her leadership on Wednesday, her justice minister David Gauke said.

“In terms of negotiating any type of arrangement with the European Union, I think it is inevitable that if she were to lose the vote tonight there would be need to be a delay in Article 50,” Gauke told BBC radio in an interview.

“I don’t think we would be leaving the European Union on the 29th of March.”