UK will delay Brexit if May loses vote - justice minister

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain would need to delay its exit from the European Union if Prime Minister Theresa May loses a vote of confidence in her leadership on Wednesday, her justice minister David Gauke said.
“In terms of negotiating any type of arrangement with the European Union, I think it is inevitable that if she were to lose the vote tonight there would be need to be a delay in Article 50,” Gauke told BBC radio in an interview.
“I don’t think we would be leaving the European Union on the 29th of March.”
