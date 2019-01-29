German minister sees chances rising for second Brexit referendum

FILE PHOTO: German Justice Minister Katarina Barley attends a fraction meeting in Berlin, Germany October 16, 2018. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - A second referendum on Brexit looks increasingly likely, German Justice Minister Katarina Barley told German broadcaster SWR on Tuesday, hours before British lawmakers debate and vote on the next steps for Brexit after previously rejecting the Prime Minister’s plan.

A delay in the exit date of March 29 could be discussed, “But if you don’t have a plan for making it different, then a postponement makes only limited sense,” said Barley, adding a second referendum was possible. “I think this is getting more likely with every day,” she said.