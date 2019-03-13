German Economy Minister - Disorderly Brexit must be avoided

FILE PHOTO: Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy Peter Altmaier delivers a statement after the weekly cabinet meeting in Berlin, Germany June 6, 2018. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - Britain should not abruptly leave the European Union without measures in place to safeguard its own economy and that of the European Union because that would be the worst outcome, Germany’s economy minister said on Wednesday.

“I don’t want to give advice but a disorderly Brexit would be the worst thing that could happen to us so it must be avoided,” German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier told broadcaster n-tv on Wednesday.