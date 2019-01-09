Germany - Must prepare for no-deal Brexit until UK parliament ratifies deal

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said on Wednesday that he hoped a Brexit deal would be ratified in time for Britain’s planned departure from the European Union in March but it was necessary to keep preparing for a no-deal scenario until then.

Altmaier, who was meeting Britain’s Business Minister Greg Clark in Berlin on Wednesday, said he thought the draft Brexit deal and the declaration on future ties between the EU and Britain were a “balanced package” and offered a “good basis” for negotiations on future relations.