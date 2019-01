An anti-Brexit protester demonstrates outside the Houses of Parliament, ahead of a vote on Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal, in London, Britain January 15, 2019. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

BERLIN (Reuters) - The defeat of Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit divorce deal in the British parliament is a “serious warning shot” for everyone involved, the German banking association BdB said.

“Britons now must clarify if they are still able to act,” BdB chief executive Andreas Krautscheid said in a statement late on Tuesday.