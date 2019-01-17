Brexit
January 17, 2019 / 7:36 AM / in 2 hours

German justice minister backs second Brexit referendum

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - A second referendum on Britain’s exit from the European Union would make sense, German Justice Minister Katarina Barley told a German broadcaster on Thursday, after British lawmakers rejected Prime Minister Theresa May’s draft Brexit agreement.

She told NDR that the first referendum was on the idea of Brexit while a second one would be on the draft exit deal with the EU. “These are two different things,” said Barley, a Social Democrat in conservative Chancellor Angela Merkel’s coalition, according to a transcript of the interview.

Reporting by Riham Akousaa; Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Riham Alkousaa

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below