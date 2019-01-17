German justice minister backs second Brexit referendum

BERLIN (Reuters) - A second referendum on Britain’s exit from the European Union would make sense, German Justice Minister Katarina Barley told a German broadcaster on Thursday, after British lawmakers rejected Prime Minister Theresa May’s draft Brexit agreement.

She told NDR that the first referendum was on the idea of Brexit while a second one would be on the draft exit deal with the EU. “These are two different things,” said Barley, a Social Democrat in conservative Chancellor Angela Merkel’s coalition, according to a transcript of the interview.