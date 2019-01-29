Germany - We can't accept hard border between Ireland and Northern Ireland

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Justice Minister Katharina Barley said on Twitter that a hard border between Ireland and Northern Ireland would not be acceptable because it would jeopardise the peace there.

“We can’t accept a hard border between Ireland and Northern Ireland because it would endanger the peace,” Barley, who is half-British by her father, wrote on Twitter.

On Tuesday British Prime Minister Theresa May asked the divided British parliament to send a message to Brussels that it would support her European Union withdrawal deal if a plan to avoid a hard border in Ireland is replaced.