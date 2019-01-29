Brexit
January 29, 2019 / 4:11 PM / in 2 hours

Germany - We can't accept hard border between Ireland and Northern Ireland

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Justice Minister Katharina Barley said on Twitter that a hard border between Ireland and Northern Ireland would not be acceptable because it would jeopardise the peace there.

“We can’t accept a hard border between Ireland and Northern Ireland because it would endanger the peace,” Barley, who is half-British by her father, wrote on Twitter.

On Tuesday British Prime Minister Theresa May asked the divided British parliament to send a message to Brussels that it would support her European Union withdrawal deal if a plan to avoid a hard border in Ireland is replaced.

Reporting by Michelle Martin, editing by Thomas Escritt

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below