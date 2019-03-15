German businesses prepared for all Brexit scenarios - BDI

BERLIN (Reuters) - German businesses have put great efforts in preparing for all possible scenarios for Britain’s departure from the European Union but still hope for an orderly Brexit, BDI industry association said on Friday.

“We still hope that the exit treaty will be adopted, we are all looking into the same abyss”, BDI President Dieter Kempf told broadcaster Deutschlandfunk.

British lawmakers voted on Thursday to seek a delay in Britain’s exit from the European Union, setting the stage for Prime Minister Theresa May to renew efforts to get her divorce deal approved by parliament next week.