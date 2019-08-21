Germany's BDI - British PM irresponsible to call for Withdrawal Agreement to be reopened

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s BDI industry association said on Wednesday that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s call to re-open the Withdrawal Agreement was irresponsible and said German firms had no choice but to prepare for a hard Brexit on October 31.

“German businesses support the German government and the European Commission in standing by the negotiated treaty. Brussels and London must set the right course to avoid the threat of a hard Brexit,” BDI Managing Director Joachim Lang said in a statement.

The European Union on Tuesday rebuffed Johnson’s demand that it reopen the Brexit divorce deal, saying Britain had failed to propose any realistic alternative to an agreed insurance policy for the Irish border.