German conservative - EU has exhausted available options on Brexit

FILE PHOTO - British and European Union flags are seen next to Christmas tree before arrival of British Prime Minister Theresa May to meet European Council President Donald Tusk, at the EU Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium December 11, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BERLIN (Reuters) - The European Union has worked on creative solutions for Britain’s departure from the European Union for months but has nothing left to offer, a foreign policy expert for German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives told a media outlet.

“All possibilities have been exhausted. There’s nothing left,” Norbert Roettgen told the RND network of newspapers in an interview due to be published on Friday.

“The loss of contact with reality in the Tory party is the real reason for the disaster,” he said, pointing to the decision of rebels in Prime Minister Theresa May’s Conservative Party to trigger a no-confidence vote in their leader and then failing to muster the numbers to unseat her.