Merkel protege: We should delay Brexit if that helps avoid disorderly exit

BERLIN (Reuters) - The leader of German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democrats (CDU) said on Friday that the European Union should agree to a delay of Britain’s departure from the bloc if it would prevent the exit from being disorderly.

“If a delay could help prevent a disorderly Brexit, in the case that there is no movement in London to remain in the EU, then this opportunity should be used,” CDU leader Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer - a protege of Merkel - told German broadcaster RTL.

“But I think it’s also necessary for Britain to clearly say what should be discussed and negotiated during this period.”