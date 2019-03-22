Brexit delay gives economy a moment to breathe, nothing more - Germany's DIHK

BERLIN (Reuters) - The reprieve the European Union had given Britain for the deadline of its departure from the EU gives the economy a moment to breathe, but nothing more, the head of Germany’s chambers of commerce DIHK said on Friday.

“But the now prolonged nail-biting also means that the risk of a hard Brexit remains very high,” DIHK President Eric Schweitzer said in a statement.

European Union leaders have given Prime Minister Theresa May a two weeks delay, until April 12, before Britain could lurch out of the EU if she fails to persuade lawmakers to back the withdrawal treaty she concluded with Brussels.

