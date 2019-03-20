Berlin welcomes PM's clear request for Brexit extension

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German government welcomes British Prime Minister Theresa May’s clear request for a three-month extension of the Brexit deadline beyond March 29, a spokesman said in Berlin on Wednesday.

Steffen Seibert said it remained the case that a disorderly Brexit would not be in anyone’s interests.

May made the request on Wednesday to buy time to get her twice-rejected divorce deal though parliament, but the request faced immediate resistance from the European Commission.