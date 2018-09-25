Brexit developments are dangerous, this will cause damage - BDI

BERLIN (Reuters) - Recent developments regarding Britain’s decision to leave the European Union were dangerous, Germany’s BDI industry association said on Tuesday.

“This will cause damage,” BDI Managing Director Joachim Lang told reporters during a news conference.

Asked if German industry was hoping that Britain might reverse its Brexit decision, BDI President Dieter Kempf said such suggestion could not come from continental Europe, adding there were signs that the debate in Britain was shifting.