German foreign minister urges UK to find Brexit solution

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has urged Britain to act in a serious and matter-of-fact way to find a solution on Brexit and he stressed the responsibility that Britain bears in doing so.

In a Twitter post referring to an interview that he gave to German newspaper Bild, Maas said: “Theresa May and the British parliament bear a big responsibility for our future in Europe.”

In the interview, Maas said the EU would carefully look at any new ideas Britain comes up with.

