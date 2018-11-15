Germany: We are part of the way towards an orderly Brexit

FILE PHOTO: German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas meets Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan (not pictured) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, November 13, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/Pool

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Thursday that Britain and the European Union were part of the way towards an orderly Brexit but there was still work to be done on both sides, adding that it was clear discussions in Britain would not be easy.

Maas told reporters he hoped both sides would recognise their responsibility and added that Germany would, along with other EU member states, look carefully at the text of the draft Brexit deal. He said he hoped Britain would also check it carefully, especially the opportunities it offered.

He stressed Germany still wanted to have friendly relations with Britain and that the text offered a good basis for that but added: “All of that assumes that there is an orderly Brexit. A disorderly Brexit would have serious consequences for all sides and it should not come to that.”