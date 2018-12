FILE PHOTO - German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz attends a press conference after the federal cabinet meeting in Potsdam, Germany November 15, 2018. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany is prepared for both an orderly and a disorderly departure of Britain from the European Union and hopes that the British government will make wise decision on the matter, German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday.

“There is a good agreement between the EU Commission and the British government,” he said.