German conservative warns UK patients could die with hard Brexit

BERLIN (Reuters) - Patients in Britain could die due to a lack of medical supplies and an exodus of doctors in the event of a hard Brexit, German conservative Peter Liese, a member of the European Parliament, warned on Wednesday.

“A hard Brexit would have catastrophic results especially in Britain. We fear patients would die due to a shortage of medical supplies. Many doctors and carers from the continent work in Britain. With a hard Brexit, many would go home,” Liese said in a statement.