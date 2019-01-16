Brexit
January 16, 2019 / 9:44 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

German conservative warns UK patients could die with hard Brexit

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Patients in Britain could die due to a lack of medical supplies and an exodus of doctors in the event of a hard Brexit, German conservative Peter Liese, a member of the European Parliament, warned on Wednesday.

“A hard Brexit would have catastrophic results especially in Britain. We fear patients would die due to a shortage of medical supplies. Many doctors and carers from the continent work in Britain. With a hard Brexit, many would go home,” Liese said in a statement.

Reporting by Michelle Martin; Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Paul Carrel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
