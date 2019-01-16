Britain, EU must ensure flow of medicine - German industry group

BERLIN (Reuters) - Britain and the remaining 27 members of the European Union must urgently take measures to ensure the flow of pharmaceuticals supplies to their citizens in the event of a disorderly Brexit, German medicine association BAH said on Wednesday.
A disorderly departure from the EU could lead to chaos, BAH added, saying almost a quarter of pharmaceuticals for the EU market was still approved and put on the market in Britain.
