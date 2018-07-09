Germany still wants end to Brexit talks by October despite Johnson, Davis departures

LONDON (Reuters) - Germany still wants Brexit negotiations between the European Union and Britain to be concluded by October despite the resignations of two of the UK government’s most high profile pro-Brexit ministers.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and her cabinet begin discussions about the government's Brexit plans at Chequers, the Prime Minister's official country residence, near Aylesbury, Britain, July 6, 2018. Joel Rouse/MOD/Handout via REUTERS

“We have all lived through difficult times concerning Brexit and the Brexit talks and the clock is running,” said Germany’s deputy foreign minister Michael Roth, who was meant to be speaking alongside Boris Johnson before Johnson quit as Britain’s foreign minister hours earlier.

“By October we would like to have a conclusion and reach a good agreement,” said Roth, who was speaking at a summit in London.

Late on Sunday night Britain’s Brexit minister David Davis also resigned after disagreeing with plans laid out by Prime Minister Theresa May to negotiate a soft Brexit.