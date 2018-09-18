German minister says Brexit deal possible by November

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - German European Affairs Minister Michael Roth said on Tuesday he believed talks over Britain’s exit from the European Union were going in the right direction and should produce a solution by November.

FILE PHOTO: Germany's Minister of State for Europe Michael Roth listens to a journalist ask a question about Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, during his press conference with British Minister of State for Europe and the Americas Alan Duncan and Polish Minister of Foreign Affairs Jacek Czaputowicz at the Western Balkans Summit in London, Britain, July 9, 2018. Matt Dunham/Pool via REUTERS

“I feel that the proposals of the European Union, and they have been on the table for a long time, are an excellent basis for a compromise,” Roth told reporters on arrival for a meeting of EU ministers in Brussels. “No one wants to punish the United Kingdom.”

“We are ready, we remain fully behind Ireland. We need a clear, acceptable solution for the border between Northern Ireland and Ireland and we are optimistic that we can find a sensible solution by November... I have the feeling it is going in the right direction,” he continued.